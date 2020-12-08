Playtop Offers Rubber Walkaways and Pathways Perfect for Performing Well-Being Activities

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- A well-established supplier of outdoor playground surfaces, Playtop offers rubber walkaways and pathways for playgrounds perfect for performing well-being activities. The pathways they offer can enhance the visual and sensory experiences of young children and people when they walk on the paths. They create designs and install flooring for walkways at domestic homes, gardens, commercial buildings, schools and public parks to create durable and decorative outdoor surfaces which look great and last a long time. The products they provide are extremely versatile and may be specified in a number of natural colours as this is a common choice for use with play equipment such as timber activity trails and climbing frames. The walkaways they provide can be installed directly onto a compacted crushed and draining stone foundation or onto an existing concrete or asphalt. Those wanting to buy rubber walkaways and pathways can check out Playtop's website.



Playtop is one of the most sought-after supplier of playground flooring in the UK. With their extensive industry experience and professional approach, the company has worked on all types of surfacing projects throughout the UK. All their services are designed around the customers' needs and ensure the safety and comfort of those using the surfaces. In addition to walkaways and pathways, the company also offers various other surfaces including Playtop playground surfacing, Playtop sport court, Playtop aquatic, and more.



Talking about their rubber walkaways and paths for playgrounds, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Playtop Walkway comprises of a highly resistant and draining rubber wearing course which is available in a large variety of colours. Playtop walkways and paths are water permeable and therefore perfect for year round use, whether it is for a golf course walkway, a decorative path in a rural or urban environment or simply a decorative and comfortable surface for recreational activities that maybe complement the surrounding nature or architectural environment."



About Playtop

Playtop is a world leading supplier of sustainable, environment friendly, innovative and high quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For more than 40 years, Playtop has been leading the way with impact absorbing play surfacing. Playtop has a successful, world class and fully integrated state of the art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are completely safe to use. Our plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres per year and due to our high environmental and safety standards, only and exclusively whole European truck and bus casings conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol are accepted for recycling.



For more information, please visit: https://www.playtop.com/



Contact Details



Head Office

Playtop Licensing Limited

Jessop Way

Newark

Nottinghamshire



UK

NG24 2ER

Tel +44 (0) 1636 642461

Mob +45 20 68 42 82

E-mail: info@playtop.com



Regional Office



Playtop Licensing Limited

Scandinavian Office

Sverigesgade 16, 4

5000 Odense C



Denmark

Tel +45 20 68 42 82

E-mail: info@playtop.com