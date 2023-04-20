Playtop Offers Spheres to Help Create Architectural Dimensions for Playgrounds

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Playtop, a leading supplier of rubber safety surfacing solutions, offers Playtop spheres to help create architectural dimensions for playgrounds. Made of durable, weather-resistant materials, the spheres are playground equipment that can be used to enhance the play experience for children. The spheres provide a fun and challenging play experience for children. The products are used for a variety of activities, such as climbing, jumping, and balancing, and can be arranged in different formations to create new and interesting challenges. They are designed to provide children with a fun, safe way to play and explore their physical abilities.



They help children develop important physical skills such as balance, coordination, and spatial awareness. The spheres can also help children develop social skills by encouraging cooperation and teamwork. Available in various sizes and colours, the spheres' bright colours and unique shapes also make them visually appealing to children. Designed with safety in mind, the spheres are made from non-toxic materials and resistant to impact, ensuring that children can play without the risk of injury. Playground owners and schools looking to install Playtop spheres can check out Playtop's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Playtop spheres are perfect for giving a different aesthetic dimension to any recreational space. The three-dimensional rubber orbs can be used for sitting, standing or running around, so they are a perfect addition to a play area or school setting. Each sphere can be installed on a surface-mounted place or with ground anchor fixings. Half sizes are also offered without anchoring. We provide the spheres in three sizes options – 350 mm, 450 mm and 600 mm diameter."



Playtop is one of the most sought-after suppliers of playground surfaces in the UK. The organisation's plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres annually to create environment-friendly, high-quality products. The company assists you from the design stage, solving production issues, selecting the right material, and helping bring concepts to life.



About Playtop

Playtop is one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable, environment-friendly, innovative, high-quality rubber surfaces for play and recreational spaces. For over 40 years, the company has been leading the way with impact-absorbing play surfacing. They have a successful, world-class and fully integrated state-of-the-art tyre recycler to transform truck and bus tyres from an environmental landfill hazard into usable, sustainable and durable surfacing products that are entirely safe to use. Their plant recycles approximately 20,000 tonnes of truck and bus tyres annually due to their high environmental and safety standards conforming to PAS107 Quality Protocol.



For more information, please visit https://www.playtop.co.uk/



