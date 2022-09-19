Playtop Products Support the Future of Children's Play

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Sustainability is a key priority for any business today - the more sustainable investments we make, the more protection we provide for our children in the future. There are so many ways to make an impact when it comes to sustainability, including with respect to supply chain choices and partnerships. Playtop is committed to being the surfacing industry's green leader, prioritising the issue of sustainability and providing options for organisations with surfacing needs to make the greenest possible choice.



Intelligent, innovative solutions



Recycled rubber is a simple but effective material when it comes to creating surfaces that are high quality and sustainable too. Playtop processes almost 20,000 tonnes of REACH-compliant end-of-life bus and truck tyres every year. Sports shoes also make an appearance in Playtop surfaces thanks to a well-established partnership with Nike. Ground-up used sports shoes can be used for a wide selection of different surfaces and create an attractive speckled look when combined with Playtop used rubber. This commitment to giving new life to waste material is key to the intelligent and innovative solutions that make Playtop one of the greenest partners around.



Supporting the future of children's play



There is no better way to support the future of children's play than to make the process of installing surfaces more sustainable. Moving towards a zero-waste future takes commitment and focus, not just in terms of process but finding new solutions to current challenges. Playtop surfacing is not just engineered from sustainable sources but is also designed to be incredibly flexible and effective. Products include wet pour rubber surfacing for multi-activity courts, highly porous surfacing options for walkways, fun and decorative porous rubber surfacing for splash parks and interactive rubber surfacing for play parks. There are also lots of opportunities to bring children's play to life with Playtop surfacing. For example, 3D animals and 2D graphics provide many more ways to facilitate climbing and engagement with surfaces while Playtop spheres create options for a new dimension to play.



1977 onwards



Playtop is not a newcomer to sustainability but has been investing in the future of the next generation since the 1970s. The business has been transforming bus and truck tyres from an environmental landfill hazard to a usable and sustainable product for decades. This commitment has enabled a wealth of innovation over the years and the opportunity to revolutionise the surfacing industry with green credentials at the very heart. The business has remained a market leader for over five decades, focusing on building up competitive advantage without sacrificing safety, quality or the commitment to the environment.



Today, Playtop provides a prime example of how green businesses can not only produce exceptional products but also support the future of children's play.



