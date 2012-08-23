PlayTruckGames.net Offers Ultimate Boredom Cure: Over 3500 In-Browser Truck Games

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- Even though computer game technology is continuing to wow the world, the simple in-browser truck game has never lost its appeal. In fact, the Flash game genre has recently accelerated to become a 2012 online craze.



Now, to make sure that web users can drive themselves out of boredom at a moment’s notice, a new free website has launched to bring the web’s best truck games under one set of wheels.



PlayTruckGames.net contains over 3500 of the world’s most played truck and driving games. With a set of wheels and scenarios for just about any type of imagination, the site is quickly become the go-to place for both die-hard Flash gaming fans and time-killing virtual truck drivers everywhere.



Each of the games can be played from directly within the website, requiring nothing more than a web browser and a keyboard. Games are split into specific sections including Newest Games (which is frequently updated), Most Played Truck Games, Truck Games, Monster Truck Games, Car Games and Bike Games.



Each game is accompanied by a rating of up to five stars and an in-depth description of what players can expect during their ride.



All of this comes at a time when online gaming statistics are on the rise. In fact, a recent report from TechCrunch states that two hundred and seventeen million people, or about a quarter of all people online, play online games on a frequent basis.



“These gamers are not demanding 3D graphics or high technology, either,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for marketing PlayTruckGames.net.



She continues, “Many people want to quickly play a game during down-time at work, at home or when they have a few minutes to spare. This is why truck games are perfect – they load quickly inside any web browser and don’t require any special controllers, speakers or movements.”



The site is seeing rapid growth due to the increasing number of online gamers. With numbers only set to rise, Lugar is excited about the future.



“3500 games will keep people happy for a while, but we plan to continue updating our site as new and exciting games are developed. They are springing up from all angles and we’ll be there to keep our finger on the pulse – or our hands on the wheel!” she adds.



Recent additions to the site include Mario Kart Racing, the Ice Road Trucker Game, Hell Riders, 3D Buggy Racing and Monster Bus.



With fresh games parking their way on the site on a frequent basis, gamers and fans are urged to check back frequently to find out what is new.



Updates can also be followed via Facebook, Twitter and the website’s blog.



To get on the (virtual) road to truck gaming success today, please visit: http://www.playtruckgames.net



About PlayTruckGames.net

PlayTruckGames.net offers an expansive collection of the world’s most popular truck and parking games.



With over 3500 games available for free and immediate in-browser playing, the site is proving hugely popular among both classic and modern gaming fans.