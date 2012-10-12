PLC Skills Assessment Testing Device Identifies Troubleshooting Skills of Industrial Maintenance Personnel According to Scientific Management Techniques

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques’ (SMT) PLC Skills Assessments using the PLC Testing Device (PLCTD) lowers the risk and cost of hiring and drives performance by identifying skills prior to hire. The PLC Test Device (PLCTD) is engineered to test and train hardware technicians and PLC programmers. It identifies the troubleshooting skills of industrial equipment maintenance personnel. More than a written aptitude test, the PLC Testing Device is hands on, providing direct feedback from a test panel.



There are varying degrees of difficulty on the assessment. The PLC Testing Device simulates an industrial control panel running a packaging line. It runs a Siemens motor starter circuit, uses an Allen-Bradley MicroLogix 1200 PLC Test Panel, and employs an HP Laptop computer running an RSLogix 500 control program.



The testing device evaluates job candidates and incumbents in the positions of maintenance personnel, technicians, and programmers responsible for the upkeep and troubleshooting of automated production lines and automated production equipment. It provides a clear indication of candidates' PLC troubleshooting strengths and weaknesses.



Scientific Management Techniques, www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. There are two primary objectives when providing industrial training:



… Deliver highly effective training that immediately impacts productivity, and

… Deliver the training quickly and efficiently returning manpower back to production as soon as possible



Industrial leaders do not have the skilled production personnel needed to maintain high output and quality levels even while unemployment rates exceed 8%. Stephen Berry, President of SMT, commented, "SMT is on the front line of the industrial skills shortage working with global manufacturing clients daily to deliver skill solutions that drive performance on the production floor. We train to the critical skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot an industrial facility. Our extensive experience provides a unique insight regarding the skills required to optimize industrial performance.”



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Scientific Management Techniques Inc.

http://www.scientific-management.com

Stephen Berry, President

pr@scientific-management.com

603-421-0222