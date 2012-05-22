Pleasurable Experience at Central Park Tours With New York Bike Rental

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- We cannot tolerate to continue a monotonous routine every day in life, and need a change which will not only refresh our mind but also give us some memorable experiences. For a change you can plan a tour with your loved ones, to any of your favorite tourist destination and make the most out of the tour. New York City is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world with more than 40 million combined domestic and international tourists visiting each year.



Among the major destinations of New York City, Central Park Tours is the most popular ones chosen by all tourists. Central Park is a public park covering a large space up to 843 acres of city owned land. You can rent a bike or a cycle or a Pedicab to enjoy a pleasurable tour at the Central Park Tours. It has a lot of trees, providing you with a calm atmosphere so that you can have peace of mind after a long week of hectic life and prepare yourself for another. It is one of the largest parks in the world; you will find so many things that can aid you to escape from the boredom.



New York bike rental services provide Central Park bike tours, which is a fun and new method of traveling through the park. Biking is an ideal way to see all the sights in a timely manner, without sacrificing quality and comfort. With the New York bike rental service you not only enjoy the view of the park but also visit the historical places nearby. You can visit all the locations you always dream of seeing up close, and without having to walk long distances in between them. To enjoy the scenic beauty of the city, New York bike tour is one of the best options.



Another way of having fun and enjoying your tour through Central Park and New York City is taking Pedicab rides. Bike rides or walking can be exhausting for older or weaker people, so for them these rides can be a very relaxing experience. The Pedicab rides will provide you with a complete view of all the famous locations, from every angle and is a great time for families and couples to spend quality time together. Pedicab are very Eco-friendly and do not cause any pollution to the society.



