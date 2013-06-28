Pleasure Lake France Offers One of the Best Fishing Spots in the Country

La Coterie, Blaudeix -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Pleasure Lake France, formerly known as Castaway Lake 2, is a popular fishing spot for carp and catfish. The lake is about 11 acres in size and is found within an array of forests and fields which add splendour to the beautiful surroundings.



Pleasure Lake France is a fishing spot which is located in the La Creuse area of France. This lake is a popular site for fishing in France because of its tranquillity, peacefulness, and relatively isolated location in the countryside. It is best known for being one of the best spots for Carp fishing in France because of the large size of carp in the area. At one point, their carp even managed to land the world-record. Aside from the large fish, this lake also offers several amenities for the benefit of their patrons. One of the amenities is a caravan which provides a restroom and shower room. Just outside the caravan is a shelter which has a refrigerator, a sink, a cooker, and charging station for boat batteries. There is also a tackle shop nearby which sells sinks, lures, weights, and basically every fishing accessory. The lake is available for booking either by individuals or a group. Pleasure Lake France also offers booking the entire lake for exclusive use of at most 7 anglers. The rates for booking are £180 per week for individuals and £1160 per week for groups. Baits and hire packages are also available for purchase upon confirmation of booking.



Pleasure Lake France is a company which manages a lake famous for Carp fishing France. They have managed the lake since 2009 and have set-up measures to ensure that only large fish are present in the lake. They have also removed overlying branches, cleared the bottom of the lake, and removed big rocks for the anglers’ benefit.



