Pleated Filters Market Growth Projections to 2026 by Top Players - Absolent Group, Camfil, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group, Denso Corporation, Honeywell

Over the years, there has been a spike in the number of airborne diseases affecting millions of lives across the globe. Tightened occupational safety requirements has increased the need for a containment- free environment, especially in the industrial sector. Pleated filters help in reducing and filtering fine particles and contaminants.



With the growing awareness to maintain good air quality and reduce air pollution levels with an aim to reduce airborne diseases has magnified the demand for the product over the years. Strict health and safety regulations levied by the government, recognized authorities and private institutions to ensure the safety of the people has positively influenced global pleated filters market size, which is projected to cross US$19 billion in annual revenues by 2026.



Some of the prominent pleated filter companies include Honeywell, Denso Corporation, Filtration Group, Koch Filter, and Donaldson Company, among several others.



Robust demand from commercial applications



With respect to the application spectrum, pleated filter market has witnessed commendable proceeds due to the evident rise in the number of supermarkets and retail outlets to meet the rising demands of the consumers. The product is widely deployed at commercial spaces and inside office buildings to reduce indoor pollutants.

Pleated filters help in filtering the potential allergens that may affect the immune system of humans. The increase in the number of commercial spaces and office buildings due to the economic improvement in both developed and developing nations over the years has influenced the deployment of these equipment.



Deployment of air filters due to the COVID-19 pandemic



One of the main factors encouraging the demand for pleated filters in 2020 and beyond is the recent coronavirus pandemic which has affected more than 6,438,818 people worldwide and registered more than 380,173 deaths, as of 3 June 2020. Air filters have increasingly being deployed at homes and in the commercial establishment for air purification purposes. With the recent relaxations in air travel in India, the aviation industry needed to adopt a reliable, safe, and effective air filtration mechanism.



HEPA filters or High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filters provide a level of performance that is similar to those used to purify the air in hospital surgical rooms. The filter is known to remove nearly 99.99% of dust particles and airborne containments like bacteria and viruses. With the use of HDPE filters, the air cabin is fully filtered and renewed every 2-3 minutes.



Consistent adoption of oil filters



Oil filters are increasingly being adopted to protect engines from contaminants such as sand, carbon, and metal bits by suspending them. It plays an important role in protecting the engine from premature wear. The oil filter cleans the oil as it passes through the filtering media.



The products are known to protect oils from dirt particles like carbon deposits, dust, abraded metal, and soot particles. The growing demand for filters to maintain the engine's efficiency will bolster market growth.



Strict environmental norms in North America



In terms of regional expanse, North America pleated filter market share has witnessed considerable gains due to strict regulation norms issued by many recognized institutions, including the EPA, regarding the emission of pollutants and toxic substances, intensifying the demand for pollution controlling equipment. Growing concerns regarding the environment along with industrialization and urbanization has magnified the demand for pleated filters.



Pleated filter manufacturers are entering into partnerships, acquisitions, and enhancing their R&D capacities to expand their customer base and achieve a competitive edge. In June 2018, Salvador Escoda and Camfil entered into an agreement to provide superior quality Camfil products for the filter segment, air pollution control center, and industrial air cleaners through supply stores. The transaction helped the company to expand its operations and attain more customers.



