Pleated Filters Market Trends 2026 by Top Players Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell, Troy Filters Ltd., Absolent Group, Camfil, Clarcor Air Filtration

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Pleated filters usually come with one- or four-inch pleats. The pleats tend to increase the surface area of the filter and allow it to pull a high percentage of large particles out of the air. The four-inch pleated filters tend to last up to three months as compared to the one-inch pleated filters, that generally tend to clog. According to the research, the pleated filters market size is anticipated to touch the $ 19.48 billion mark by 2026.



Request for a sample copy of this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/161



Furthermore, in comparison with the standard filter bags, these filters use caps at the bottom to prevent leakage. They also boast of a larger filtration capacity and filtration surface area. With strict laws and tighter emission controls, these bags also help in keeping the environment cleaner.



With less resistance through filters, there is reduction in the required energy, thereby reducing costs to the customer as well as carbon footprint. Pleated filter bags have nearly 58% less emission level with around 50% low energy consumption as compared to the standard filtered bags.



Pleated filter bags use different types of media for retention of finer particles, thereby helping to reduce the environmental impact of the dust collection unit. The market is anticipated to register modest growth over the forecast period, owing its use across a wide array of applications.



Top Industry Players –



Absolent Group,

Freudenberg,

Camfil,

Donaldson Company, Inc.,

Clarcor Air Filtration,

Airex Filter Corporation,

The National Filter Media Corporation (Midwesco Filter Resources Inc),

Tex-Air Filters,

Columbus Industries, Inc.,

Koch Filter,

Troy Filters Ltd.,

Filtration Group,

Denso Corporation,

Honeywell,

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/161



Based on product type, pleated air filters market is classified into air filter, HEPA, oil filter, medium efficiency filter, food & beverage filter and others. Among these the others segment is anticipated to register a lucrative rate of growth over the forecast time period. The others segment includes automotive filters and held a share of around 6% in 2018.



Automotive filters have exceptional automotive mechanism and it makes use of excellent quality filtration process for removing impurities from oils. It is applicable for removing impurities from oil that are non-synthetic, synthetic and others.



Automotive filters are user-friendly and have features like high rigidity, and corrosion resistant thereby enabling market growth for these filters.



Consequently, these filters filtrate solid particles like dust, rust, dirt, water droplets, scale compressor lubricants, and hydrocarbon vapors.



With respect to application, the pleated filters market is bifurcated into industrial, commercial, residential, utilities and others. Among these, the utilities segment is likely to record a CAGR of more than 4%. The filters are used in gas, electricity, sewerage and water purposes.



Browse report summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pleated-filters-market-size



Furthermore, the most common fabric employed over the years as a filter medium has been cotton. The factors that influenced the use of cotton were low cost and suitability for the service.



From a geographical frame of reference, LATAM holds a share of over 5.5% in the overall pleated filters market.



Increasing construction activities throughout the MEA region will further foster product demand. The region is likely to record a CAGR of around 6% over the coming years. Filters are generally used for the maintenance of equipment used in public works, earthwork and construction activities.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.