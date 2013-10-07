Pledge Support for a Unique Social Manufacturing Project

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- All it takes to rebuild a community and choose people rather than profits is just a few dollars spent on a Pledge such as “Social Manufacturing By you For you” on pozible.com. The main reason for initiating the Pledge is Brodie who was diagnosed with a terminal condition known as the ALD or Adrenoleukodystrophy. Brodie who would turn 18 this December is known for his fighting spirit and hardworking nature. Although he is in a wheelchair and cannot talk anymore, he can express himself really well. The project has been started with an aim to help people with special needs and other disabilities. Gary Terry along with his boys has started his own water bottling plant but needs a lot more capital and resources.



The water is produced under an indigenous label in a glass bottle. This social manufacturing plant is created under Chuptu Indigenous Corporation. The water that is produced here is on par with the natural and pollution free water that used to be available once upon a time. Environmental sustainability is ensured because glass bottles are used instead of plastic. Apart from offering water with loads of health benefits, the company also offers job opportunities for the needy and the disabled. The bottled water and displays can also be perfect gifting options as well as corporate gifts. The project needs more and more funds so that the plant can increased in size and ergonomic premises be provided such as wheel-chair friendly premises, toilets and other features.



The approximate capital that needs to be raised is $60,000 and it would be used for selecting premises, setting up a storage facility, a bigger filtration system to handle the volume, transport to freight, retailers or hotel chains. This cause would create a lot of growth opportunities for those involved and open the doors for those with disabilities, unemployed, single parents, retirees and so on. Those who want to support the efforts of Chuptu Indigenous Corporation can visit the link below. They can make a donation, help in increasing the sales of the products or helping setting up a plant in a suburb, etc.



To make a pledge and know more about the project visit www.pozible.com/project/35166



About Chuptu Indigenous Corporation

Chuptu Indigenous Corporation was initiated to form a social manufacturing unit that produces bottled water and displays. The project is pledged in www.pozible.com so as to raise funds to set up a multi-functional plant that provides job opportunities for the disabled, retirees, unemployed and the like.



Media Contact

Gary Terry – PR

Address: Placid Court, Narangba, 4504 Queensland, Australia

Phone: 0401-058-746

Email address: support@chuptu.com

Website URL: http://www.pozible.com/socialcic