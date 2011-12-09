Pledge to Switch to Electronic Cigarettes for the New Year

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- Good reports from friends and co-workers and a desire to make changes towards better health make this the perfect time for a healthy and practical New Year’s resolution. It’s a great idea and the time is right. Electronic cigarettes can be the ideal start to a healthy New Year because they are truly a smoke-free alternative to harmful tobacco smoke.



One of the secrets to success of any New Year’s resolution is choosing a goal that is truly attainable. Making it fun can make it happen, and there’s no better way to quit smoking than picking up one of the best electronic cigarette starter kits and trying it out now. It’s possible to be 100% smoke-free by the end of the year! Getting on the bandwagon and making a pledge to stop smoking is one of the New Year’s resolutions possible, and getting started with a quality electronic cigarette is the way to make it happen.



Health Benefits In The New Year



Electronic cigarettes do not involve any combustion, so they don’t involve any smoke. What appears to be smoke when an e cigarette user exhales is actually harmless water vapor. This is the key that unlocks the pleasure and the benefits of e cigarette use over tobacco use. Flavored e cigarette cartridges contain nicotine and flavor, so there’s plenty of opportunity to choose higher or lower concentrations of nicotine mixed with the perfect flavor, too. Most importantly, there’s no toxic smoke to fill the lungs or fill the room with tars and carcinogens. Those days are over for smokers who make a switch to electronic cigarettes as a New Year’s resolution. Eliminating harmful tobacco smoke and choosing to reduce nicotine consumption puts any smoker on the road to keeping a resolution and improving personal health.



Cost Savings In The New Year



There’s truly good news about saving money in the New Year that comes right along with the resolution to switch to electronic cigarettes. Depending on what model of e cigarette selected, cartridges can be refilled and reused many times. The liquid nicotine and e cigarette refill flavoring combinations are nearly endless, making it a constant source of entertainment and enjoyment, and of course a significant cost savings over commercially prepared cartridges. Former smokers report a significant cost savings over the money they used to spend on tobacco cigarettes. New electronic cigarette users will more than likely decide to try disposable models, and those will not produce a big cost savings, but when they graduate to refillable e cigarettes that will change. Basically, if a user just dabbles in occasional use of e cigarettes, and frequently purchases new models to give them a try, there won’t be significant cost savings. But a serious smoker who becomes a serious electric cigarette user and refills cartridges at home will certainly report cost savings. Has there ever been a better time in history to make the switch to electronic cigarettes for a New Year’s resolution?