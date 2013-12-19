Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- John C. Calabrese, an attorney with Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., one of the top plaintiffs’ law firms in Ohio, developed and directed a two-day training program for new attorneys at the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ) Winter Convention held last month in Cleveland.



The Ohio Association for Justice is Ohio’s leading organization for plaintiffs’ attorneys. OAJ is the only statewide attorneys association whose mission is to preserve the Constitutional rights of Ohio individuals and protect their access to the civil justice system. Calabrese chairs OAJ’s Ab Initio Section, the organization’s young attorneys group.



“The Ohio Supreme Court requires lawyers newly admitted to the bar to obtain 24 New Lawyer Training Hours within the first two years of practice,” he explained. “My goal was to help new lawyers attending the OAJ Winter Convention learn about topics relevant to their practice and meet with outstanding experts.”



The two-day program Calabrese developed included presentations by top attorneys and medical professionals on a broad range of topics:



- The Importance of Preparing Your Witness for Deposition and Testifying at Trial;

- The Transition to Setting Up a Solo Practice;

- Whether to Take the Discovery Deposition;

- Deconstructing the Defense Medical Examiner;

- Credentialing the Client from Intake to Trial;

- Impact of Soft Tissue Injuries from the Medical Perspective;

- Professionalism – The Pillar of Your Practice;

- Exclusion v. Inclusion – The Voir Dire Dilemma;

- Client Fund Management (The IOLTA;

- iLitigation on an iPad;

- Protecting Government Benefits for Your Clients;

- Voluntary Abandonment from the Workforce.



Judges John Russo, Robert McClelland, Brendan Sheehan and John O’Donnell participated in a panel discussion on Effective/Ineffective Opening Statement Techniques. Judge Deena Calabrese discussed Brief Writing to the Bench and Interactions with the Court.



“John has embraced his leadership role in OAJ and his work on behalf of our clients,” said Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner of Plevin & Gallucci. “The innovative training he developed for OAJ has helped prepare new attorneys to effectively represent their clients and seek justice for injured individuals in Ohio.”



Plevin & Gallucci is a prominent Ohio law firm that represents individuals in workers’ compensation, workplace injury, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, personal injury, product and pharmaceutical liability, Social Security disability and wage and hour claims.



Calabrese focuses his practice at Plevin & Gallucci on workers’ compensation appeals, personal injury claims and medical malpractice litigation. He earned a Bachelor’s degree at Florida Gulf Coast University and a J.D. at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. In addition to the OAJ Board, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Alumni Associations of both the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and Florida Gulf Coast University.



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with offices in Columbus, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio.



The firm’s practice areas include workers’ compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, Social Security disability and wage and hour claims. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.