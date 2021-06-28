Plow Exports and Imports Private Ltd (Plowexim) Supplying the Finest of Broken Rice in Wholesale to Its Customers in India and Abroad

Vijayawada, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Plow Exports and Imports Private Ltd (Plowexim) is a global trader and exporter of agricultural commodities. To benefit its overseas importers, the exporter provides an end-to-end service that starts right from cost-effectively harvesting its agricultural lands. From the best turmeric, chilli and pepper varieties to the premium-quality rice and broken rice, Plowexim is a one-stop shop for its wholesale customers in India and beyond. The exporter procures and sells basmati and non-basmati rice varieties that include 1121 Sella Basmati rice, Sona Masoori rice, IR 64 and Swarna rice.



At a recently held industry event, the spokesperson of Plow Exports and Imports Private Ltd asserted, "Rice is a staple food for 50% of the world's population, and we carry it in abundance. Our customers can have their demands according to their needs, but we supply the finest broken and premium rice in all different packed quantities, from 1 kg and 5 kg to 10 kg, 25 kg, and 50 kg. We procure from the rice mills with cutting-edge processing methods and go for the techniques of growing different varieties of healthy nutritious rice."



Plowexim offers naturally grown long-grain and short-grain rice, having the finest texture and rich aroma. The exporter is also one of the 100% broken rice suppliers, providing the best market rates on wholesale purchases of 100% broken rice. Customers can conveniently order these rice varieties on the online sales platform of Plowexim. The exporter maintains a regular supply and on-time delivery of products to its customers through a hassle-free process. All the rice packaging takes place in secure PP bags.



The spokesperson further informed, "We export our 100% broken rice and premium rice to various countries like Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Brazil and the African continent. Broken rice is usually the most cost-effective for buyers. It gets sorted from many rice varieties, such as Swarna rice, BPT, Kurnool Sona and Sona Masoori. One can classify it as sortex and non-sortex. While the broken rice sortex is used for human consumption and for preparing noodles and other food products, the broken rice non-sortex can be used for beer preparation and as cattle feed."



For the wholesale buyers trying to find rice suppliers in India, Plowexim offers different broken rice varieties. Customers can get raw rice, as well as parboiled rice. These get sorted from varied types of long-grain raw or parboiled rice and short-grain white or parboiled rice. The moisture percentage in broken rice is less than 14%. The exporter does its general packing in 50 kg or 25kg PP bags, while it can stuff 26 MT or 26,000 kg in a 20ft dry container.



Plowexim is one of the leading rice or broken rice suppliers in India. The exporter also offers spices and grains; especially dry red chillies in several varieties like Teja, S17, S4, 334, Byadagi and Sannam. Plowexim majorly sources its chillies from Guntur, Khammam, Warangal, and Indore. Customers can get chillies in many forms, such as crushed red chillies, stemless red chillies and red chilli powder.



