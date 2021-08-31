Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited Is a Leading Rice Exporting Company in India

Vijayawada, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited (Plowexim), as the name suggests, is a full-fledged export and import company. With a registered office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India, it strives to be one of the best service providers among the export and import companies in India and abroad. Being committed to maintaining prosperous, good, and friendly relationships with the importers and exporters worldwide, Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited leaves no stones unturned. To offer quality products, reliable and flexible payment modes, and round-the-clock availability of products and services for a rewarding experience, this exporter uses only cutting-edge technologies and best practices.



In an interview, the spokesperson of Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited stated, "We are one of the top exporters of rice in India, and we also are bulk suppliers and exporters of dry red chillies with stem, stemcut, stemless, turmeric, and granite. We consider exact buyer requirements, as we aim to maintain a reliable and consistent supply to fulfil them. As we understand how important customer satisfaction is. We also keep in mind the technical specifications mentioned by the buyer so that the supply suits them perfectly."



Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited boasts state-of-the-art machinery and a quality infrastructure including storage facilities, advanced processing, quality control, packaging, and ample warehousing units to maintain prompt supplies. All the products are stocked under hygienic conditions, which are then delivered across India and abroad as per the orders. East Asia, Europe, South America and the African continent are the places where Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited regularly exports its products.



The spokesperson added, "Plow Exports and Imports Private Limited is known as a global trader and exporter of different varieties of the finest quality rice. As one of the best wholesale rice suppliers in India, we sell basmati, non-basmati rice, raw rice and parboiled rice ranging from 1121 Sella Basmati Rice, Sona Masoori rice, Swarna rice(Short Grain Rice), IR 64(Long Grain Rice), etc. We procure different varieties of healthy nutritious rice using the best processing methods and techniques. Our naturally grown long and short-grain rice has the finest texture. We are also one of the distinguished Indian parboiled rice suppliers. This variety of rice is less sticky when cooked and is in high demand in the international market."



Plow Exports and Imports Private Limited can also be contacted for a bulk supply or export of deluxe and best quality chillies and hygienic Teja chillies, S17 chillies, 334 dry red chilli, S4 chilli, Sanam chillies, Bydagi chillies, and dry red chilli powder. The wide variety of chillies is predominantly sourced from Guntur. For orders or queries, clients can contact the company through its website, email, messaging apps and telephonically.



About Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited

Plow Exports & Imports Private Limited is a leading Indian exporter of different varieties of rice. Therefore, those on the lookout for leading Indian long grain white rice suppliers can contact this distinguished rice exporter and bulk supplier.



