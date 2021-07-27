PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED Provides 100% Broken Rice

Vijayawada, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2021 -- PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED a full-fledged export and import company in India committed in delivering quality agricultural products promptly. They aim to be one of the leading service providers among the import and export companies in India and abroad, equipped with cutting edge technology to ensure round-the-clock availability and offer easy payment modes to their clients across the globe. They maintain prosperous and friendly relationships with exporters and importers worldwide. Thus, clients can rest assured of getting the best services in the industry.



Offering tips for choosing a reliable rice supplier, the company spokesperson said, "Rice is one of the most consumed foods in the world. It is consumed by more than half of the world's population. When choosing a reliable rice supplier, clients should look for companies that offer high-quality Rice and excellent after-sale services. They also need to check the packaging and shape of the rice grain."



Broken Rice is typically used for human consumption, preparation of beer, and cattle feed. Generally it's classified into sortex and non-sortex. The sortex Rice usually has no foreign matter and dust and is used for human consumption and in the preparation of noodles and other food products. On the other hand, non-sortex Rice is used for the preparation of beer and cattle feed. Those looking for broken rice exporters in India can consider contacting PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED. The company sells 100% broken rice. They procure the product from rice mills with the latest processing methods and techniques.



Speaking on whether broken Rice has a different taste and texture than regular Rice, the company spokesperson said, "The taste is normally the same as white Rice. This is because broken Rice is a byproduct of White Rice. Due to shorter grains, the Rice's texture can vary depending on how it is cooked. Broken Rice usually has a nutty, risotto-like texture when cooked with very little water. To know more about broken Rice, clients can contact us."



Looking for top parboiled rice exporters in India? PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED is among the leading suppliers of parboiled Rice and long grain rice. They typically export their products to various continents, including Africa, South and North America, and many more. The company accepts different payment methods, including, LC, T/T, CAD, DP and Paypal. They have an experienced and well-trained customer support team that is always ready to respond to client's inquiries and concerns. With them, one can get cost-effective products and solutions.



About PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED

PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED is one of the best Rice exporting companies in India. They procure milled best non-basmati Rice with long slender grains from India and quarantine them insect-free environment. Thus, one is assured of buying quality and healthy products. The company has state-of-the-art machinery and infrastructure for packing and supply chain, which enables it to provide timely delivery services. Their infrastructural setup includes advanced processing, quality control, and many more.



Contact Details

PLOW EXPORTS & IMPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED

Telephone: +91 8121806944 or +91 9951818715

Email: contact@plowexim.com

Website: https://plowexim.com/