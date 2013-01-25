PLR Empire Membership Site Offers PLR Products for Online Businesses

Westchester, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- PLR Empire Membership Site launched in October 2012 and has been offering Private Label Rights products which are instrumental in driving online businesses. PLR products help people develop their very own products on demand at the same time save valuable time. The website banks on the potential which existing and recreated PLR products can have in creating a huge impact on internet businesses. A membership with the site provides a fast way for people to have their very own product as well as website by using the PLR products that the site provides.



A membership with the website will also provide access to training courses and training material, PLR products for rebranding, mini niche websites, PLR articles and e-books, software for streamlining businesses and much more. Articles and PDFs on various topics are available as reading material for the members.



The Owner of the website said, “With the tools provided by the site, members can build their businesses effectively in fields such as blogging and SEO. The video training series offered by the website imparts techniques to build traffic and increase customer base of the members’ sites.” He added, “The video series plays a crucial role in helping to recreate and rebrand online businesses to make them successful, using PLR products.”



People can also join the site as affiliates to help promote memberships. They can earn commissions on a daily basis. 25 percent commission will be received by an affiliate when he refers a new Gold member who signs up with the site. Even if the affiliate has recommended someone and they join up within a time span of one year, the cookie settings of the site will ensure that the affiliates get the credit. The site also has a blog section where useful information regarding the latest trends in internet marketing is enumerated. Several internet business tips are also provided for the members.



The PLR articles from the website help online entrepreneurs to drive traffic to their websites by submitting these articles to article directories. This would help them get valuable back-links to their sites as well. These articles can also be used as contents for the site or blog. The e-books can be used for rebranding in order to build a list of contacts as targets for marketing.



Membership to the website can be taken for $1 with 30 days money-back guarantee. The Site also has a Forum where free and paid members can engage in conversation regarding marketing experience and business ideas. PLR Empire Membership Site has partnered with PTC Discussion Forum, BookmarkStack, Clear Visibility Marketing Solutions, Articles Berry, and AlterNow Directory.



About PLR Empire Membership Site

PLR Empire Membership Site helps run online businesses providing instant access to a plethora of products such as articles and e-books that are equipped with graphics, sales/squeeze pages etc. The Site adds new products each month ensuring a steady stream of fresh PLR products in every niche. The products offered by the site can be rebranded, resold and recreated by people for their online businesses.



Contact:

PLR Empire Membership Site

Westchester,IL

http://plrempiremembership.com/

support@plrempiremembership.com