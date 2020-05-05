PluckerApp.com, the First Black Owned Food Delivery Service in New York

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- PluckerApp.com is pleased to announce the launch of their online food delivery services via their app. The company also takes immense pride in sharing that they are the first black owned food delivery service in New York. They have already partnered with some of the most prestigious and popular food joints, restaurants and takeaways to cater to the gourmet needs of their customers in NY. They are now inviting restaurants across New York to be a part of the fastest growing food delivery network. Plucker is also open for hiring and plans to hire more than 50 drivers who can deliver food to the customers located across the New York City. Interested candidates can see the website for more details.



While restaurant partners can benefit from the expanding their business beyond their geographic boundaries and operations, the drivers can benefit from amazing perks with this collaboration. Customers who download the app on their android devices and iOS devices can start a search right away. They can search by address or by the name of the restaurant. It just takes a few seconds to retrieve the data. The search results will display the results matching the description if available along with other choices. Customers can explore the menu of these restaurants and place an order by paying through card or cash upon delivery. Plucker also aims at featuring great deals and discounts from time to time to help customers fulfill their cravings with extra savings.



Plucker offers FREE food delivery with NO restaurant signup fees. To download the app visit https://pluckerapp.com/



About https://pluckerapp.com/

PluckerApp.com is the new food delivery service on the block. The app can be downloaded via Google Play and App Store for android and iOS devices respectively. The app allows users to find their favorite restaurant with just a click of a button and get their desired dish delivered in just a few minutes.



