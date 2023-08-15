Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2023 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Plug Power Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: PLUG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Plug Power Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stocks, concerns whether certain Plug Power Inc. officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Plug Power Inc was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



