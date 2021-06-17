Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Plug Power Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PLUG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Plug Power Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PLUG stocks, concerns whether certain Plug Power Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases, that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



