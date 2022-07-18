Plum Wine Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Uisuki, Takara Sake, Creation Foods

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Plum Wine Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Plum Wine market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Choya Umeshu Co.,Limited (Japan), Suntory Beverage and Food Limited (Japan), Creation foods (Germany), Uisuki (Japan), Ozeki Kanjyuku Umeshu (Japan), Umenoyado Brewrey Coro.,Limited(Japan), Takara Sake USA Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Proprietary brewing and storage technologies garnered over years have and changing consumer preferences has driven the Global Plum wine market. Plum wine also known as Umeshu is a famous Japanese alcohol beverage which is prepared by soaking unripe fruits solution of alcohol and sugar. There are varieties of Umeshu available with ume fruits adding citric acid to the fruits which gives a delicious taste and is prepared at home. Brands of Umeshu are Choya and Takara Shuzo.



Market Opportunities:

- Change in lifestyles and consumer habits are providing an opportunity to global manufacturers to enhance the market of plum wine.



Market Trend:

- In Hong Kong, the plum drink is very famous among young women and is also served as many popular cocktails in Hong Kong reportedly have Umeshu as a base.



Market Drivers:

- Increase in global adult population

- Increase in disposable income

- Rising demands of the consumer for normal, premium and super premium products.



The Global Plum Wine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sweetness, Sour, Others), Application (Home, Restaurants, Others), End users (Residential, Commercial), Distribution channel (Convenience stores, On-premises, Retailers, Supermarkets)



Global Plum Wine market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



