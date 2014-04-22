Plumber in Orange Country Offers Plumbing Services to California Residents

Fountain Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Professional Plumbing has announced that it is offering its services to the residents of Orange County, California. This is good news to the residents in the area because they now have a plumber in Orange County they can call whenever they have a leak in their pipes or if their pipes are clogged.



Professional Plumbing offers their wealth of knowledge about plumbing and their extensive experiences in pipe repair and installation. They have provided professional plumbing services to the residents in Orange County for the past 28 years.



This plumbing company is also continually training their staff for new technologies and tools that will make them more efficient and faster in accomplishing their piping repair and installation jobs. They also use the latest tools and technology to provide their customers the best service they could give.



No matter what kind of plumbing problems their customers might have, this company can easily solve them. They have the expertise to perform the following jobs:



- Drain services

- Basic Plumbing

- Slab Leak

- Backflow

- Water Heater problems

- Natural Gas piping problems



Professional Plumbing also provides prompt service to their customers. Whenever a customer calls, they will dispatch a plumber immediately to the customer’s residence or where ever they are required and immediately work to solve the customer’s plumbing problems.



Their plumbing services are guaranteed 100%. This is borne out by their 28 years of providing this kind of service to their customers.



About Professional Plumbing

Professional Plumbing was established 28 years ago. The owner underwent apprenticeship with a Master Plumber and other Orange County plumbers before starting out on his own. He was not satisfied with the kind of plumbing services being provided in those days so he built his own plumbing company.



Contact Details:

George Hendrickson

Phone: 714 587 2687

Toll Free: 1 877 755 3519