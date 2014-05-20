Plumber in Orange County Launches 24/7 Services

Fountain Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Orange County-based plumber Professional Plumbing launches a 24/7 service which allows its clients to contact them anytime anywhere during a plumbing emergency. Allocating two emergency numbers for such an initiative, the utility service provider allows free quote and consultation in addition to the emergency services above-mentioned. The company guarantees quick resolution, with arrival time of the team promised at less than an hour.



A plumber typically handles common plumbing issues such as a slab leak, as well as repair and maintenance works for water heaters, drainage systems, natural gas, and even backflow. While there is no shortage of plumbers in California, only a few offer 24 hour services meant for emergency situations.



Plumbing services are also necessary for non-emergency cases. Slab leaks, for instance, usually lead to greater damage in the household, damaging copper water lines under the concrete floor which then interferes with hot and cold water supply to the whole household. Such occurrence is part of the normal wear and tear of a house and could easily be resolved by a plumber.



Finding a competent plumber means checking out its reputation through referrals from friends and family. Most plumbers now advertise their services online in order to attract more customers and make it easier for both parties to contact each other.



About Professional Plumbing

Professional Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumber in Orange County which prides itself in its reliance on family tradition and old school knowledge to provide high quality plumbing services for various localities in California. Starting out operations back in 1985, their expertise include basic plumbing, water heater installations, drain services, natural gas maintenance, backflow, as well as slab leak repair services.



Contact Details:



Eloisa Schneider

1506 Quiet Valley Lane

Van Nuys, CA 91405

Phone: 818-904-8392