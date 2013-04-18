Plumber Man Saves Money & Time with Super Simple Plumbing Tips and Advice

Pinetops, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Plumber Man is a life saver for all those people who have already spent too many dollars trying to fix leaky taps, squeaky faucets, spent unsuccessful hours trying to unclog the drain or figure out where the rattling noise from the piping is coming from. Consider Plumber Man to be the man when a person needs a quick fix for any sort of plumbing repairs. For people who do not know the basics of plumbing, this site holds vital information to help beginners and amateurs learn the tips and tricks to quickly resolve problems in the household without resorting to expensive plumbing services. However, if the problem is severe, then it is best to cal in for professional help.



The best part about the site is that there is a page dedicated to all the different kinds of piping and toiletries in the household with common problems and their remedies listed according to each different part. For example the most common problems arise with faucets. Dripping faucets can be very problematic, noisy and waste precious water. With Plumber Man, all such problems become nonexistent as the site takes amateurs and newbie plumbers through a step by step process of identifying the problem, possible solutions and alternate preventive measures to avoid the problem from recurring.



One page is dedicated to all the problems related to water heaters, drains, shower heads, faucets, and septic tanks. Although the solution is given for all major and minor plumbing issues, care should be taken to learn the use of the different tools and get acquainted with a plumbing repair kit before resolving a problem. Plumber Man also suggests people to collect the entire equipment needed to fix a certain issue and then start working. It is strictly advised to shut off the main power supply before meddling with the water piping as it may cause more trouble than help later on.



One special page is full of plumbing tips and tricks to help minor fix ups with objects found in the household. For instance, a bended coat hanger can be used to unclog drains, pinhole puncture in water tanks can be fixed with a piece of wooden block and rubber. Such small tips help save lots of dollars and take less than 10 minutes to carry out by a person. Plumber Man is definitely a breath of fresh air for all home plumbing repairs.



