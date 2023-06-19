Plumber to President

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2023 -- In this show, host Magnus Carter is joined by 2024 Presidential Candidate Barak Zilberberg. This show is going to be exhilarating and unpredictable. Finally, Magnus will talk to a candidate that wants to see change happen for the people of the United States of America. The content of this show is going to address the current state of affairs in not only the United States but the entire world. Magnus is ready to ask the tough questions on what makes Barak's experience in the business world the best candidate for the upcoming election. This is one show that you do not want to miss.



"We are ecstatic that Magnus Carter, host of Making More Money for YOU on VoiceAmerica's Business channel, will be bringing Presidential Candidate Barak Zilberberg to the show. There is no doubt that Magnus will be bringing his "A" game for this show. This is the show you definitely not want to miss!" says Senior Executive Producer of the show, Tacy Trump.



If you have questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com 480-294-6421.



About Barak Zilberberg

Barak Zilberberg is a self-made entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, husband and father. He is a living example of the American Dream as defined by the founding fathers which is: "every citizen of the United States should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination, and initiative." Zilberberg's mantra is: WE THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE, WITH THE PEOPLE. Throughout his life he has embraced diversity and appreciated people of all different races, religions, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds which has made him a visionary and advocate of social equality.



Born in Los Angeles, California to immigrant parents, Zilberberg's first language was Hebrew. His Polish father taught him the importance of hard work at a young age and he began honing his skills as a tradesman. As a young adult he later became the President of Ultimate Plumbing, Southern California's largest copper repiping company. Simultaneously, at age 21, he started obtaining properties, essentially beginning his career in real estate. He quickly built a vast and diverse empire, ranging from luxury residential properties to commercial developments. He started his most recent company, Zilberberg International, in 2021 when he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. It manages all aspects of real estate, identifies emerging trends in the market, and consistently delivers impressive returns on their investments.



Despite his professional accomplishments, he considers the highlight of his life to be his four children, three grandchildren and wife, Apolonia Pina. He enjoys teaching his children that all individuals have value and deserve happiness. To learn more about Barak Zilberberg visit barakzilberberg.com and follow the movement on Instagram @BarakZilberberg.



About Magnus Carter

Magnus is a self-driven and motivated person from an early age of 12. After learning from his mentors in New York City, Magnus decided to go back to school and become a network engineer. His career in networking has spanned over a decade in multiple industries. As Magnus traveled for one of his companies, he noticed the same conversations coming to light. Shortly after that, Magnus decided to write a book about investing. And, that book has spawned five more books, 1 collaboration work, countless articles, show appearances and now his Making More Money for You! Radio Show. There is no slowing down for Magnus this year. Magnus is an intricate part of a new publishing company named LPS Publishing House LLC where he mentors writers, graphic designer, and authors.



About Making More Money for You!

Tuesday at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path, you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start.



And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions, and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes. Tune in to find out how this show is going to change your life. This show captures your attention and draws you in as you listen to each episode. Magnus has a way to present information in a way that will intrigue and inform you. Tune in each Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific Time, 4PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



Tune in at 1pm PT/4PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.