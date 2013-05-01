Plumbers 911 Connects with Customers Using Social Media

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Plumbers 911, a Miami-based company that has created an extensive network of quality local plumbers, recently launched its new website. The site offers several features that clearly reach out to a media-focused consumer base. Plumbers 911 has extended its presence on several key social media outlets.



The company has created a Facebook page, where readers can find helpful tips on how to fix common plumbing-related issues in their homes or businesses. Their page also features posts on how to save money on utilities and uses helpful photos so that novices can better understand the fixtures they’re working with. One can also find tips on preventative maintenance and cleaning, a decision the company made to help customers extend the life of their fixtures and appliances.



One can like the page to receive updates, promotions, and everyday plumbing guidance. Their Facebook page can be found by visiting Facebook.com/Plumbers911. Their twitter page can also be found at twitter.com/Plumbers911, where their tweets featur advice from expert plumbers. Additionally, the team has created a YouTube account (youtube.com/Plumbers911) with videos on simple plumbing repairs and installation to assist homeowners in these basic tasks. Readers can find links to the various media sites on its newly designed website as well.



Its efforts to use social media to reach a larger consumer base have been paying off. Recently, the company has seen an upturn in followers, which it attributes to its helpful content and increased accessibility. Plumbers 911 hopes to utilize this growing market to make quality local Miami plumbing service contractors more available to residents.



On top of everything, this Miami plumber is now offering a $25 discount on any plumbing service. This is an internet special only and the coupon can be found on their website, Plumbers911.com.



Contact Information:

Media Contact Name: Phil Trucks

Name: Plumbers 911

Address: 5931 NW 173 Dr B-5 Miami, FL 33015

Phone: 305.662.0669 or 954.468.0512

Email: info@plumbers911.com

Website: http://www.Plumbers911.com/Miami-Plumber/