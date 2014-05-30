Reynolds Plumbing & Gas Now Offers Proficient and Reliable Plumbers in Brisbaneto Sort out Any Kind of Plumbing Issues

Elimbah, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reynolds Plumbing & Gas now offersproficient and reliable plumbers in Brisbane. They have the most trained professionals of the industry who hold expertise in delivering top-notch diverse plumbing services. The company is well-known for providing quality plumbing services and thus they have achieved the tag of the most reputable and trusted plumbing company in Sunshine Coast, Brisbane. They offer service likeresidential plumbing in Brisbane and are thoroughly experienced in a variety of plumbing systems.



One of the representatives from the company states, “We also specialize in gas fitting. We not only install and repair devices and systems, but also render professional advice. We can offer regular maintenance services too so that the systems last for a very long time. Our gas fitters Brisbane services are professional and this is the reason why we are highly sought after. We believe in quality and our services are not hard hitting for the pocket. We offer commercial plumbing services at affordable rates and this is why residents bank on us when it comes to servicing and maintenance.”



Reynolds Plumbing & Gas also specializes in Gas hot water heater installation and maintenance services. They not only expertise in installing and repairing plumbing services, but are equally proficient in rendering professional advice to the clients. They deliver regular maintenance services to their clients in order to enhance the longevity of the plumbing system.



About Reynolds Plumbing & Gas

Reynolds Plumbing & Gas is a family owned & operated business. They started in 2007 with just 2 employees. They have now expanded their Company to 8 full time staff. Reynolds Plumbing & Gas offers a range of services including maintenance, HSTP servicing and installation, gas fitting & domestic & commercial plumbing.They have a full time maintenance division to look after their property management clients and the general public. Contact for maintenance is James Faithfull 0488 263 570. Reynolds Plumbing & Gas services from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast in domestic and commercial plumbing. Theypromise to offer a high level of customer service and guaranteed workmanship.



For more information, please visit http://reynoldsplumbing.com.au/



Contact Details

2 Gheko Ridge Road

Elimbah QLD 4516Ph/Fax: 07 5496 7380