Plumbing Company Launches New Trenchless Sewer Replacement Technology Repair Kits

Capistrano Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Local San Diego trenchless sewer replacement company, Hogan Plumbing has launched a new age plumbing technology that allows easier access to the trenchless technology for a affordable price. The new technology, coined, trenchless sewer replacement, has been effective with many new contractors using it on a daily basis.



The contractor is able to bid lower then the competition and usually gets the job. The revolutionary sewer repair technique involves filling the plumbing pipe with resin and then letting the resin cure in place so no digging is allowed. The new cured resin pipe is then jetted with a lining that is very durable and easy to install. With trenchless sewer repair technology, the plumber and client don’t have to worry about digging up the lawn or any of the above.



A new pipe is built inside the existing pipe. Epoxy-resin lined tube is fed into the existing pipe.



The new pipe is better than the original pipe. This process is seamless. The new cured pipe will outlast the old one. Some benefits of sewer replacement is that the expense is lower. Trenchless involves less manual work and a more efficient finished product. Also Landscaping Remains Undisturbed. No trenches or holes dug up in yard.



About Hogan Plumbing Company

Hogan Plumbing Company has a individual division to focus on trenchless Sewer Replacement. It is in business long enough to comprehend their customer’s requirements and how they think and really feel. There exists a historical past over 100 years and integrity & work ethics been our strongest position. In this new technique it doesn’t have to dig through the whole yard rather they place one hole to gain access to the sewage and start the sewer relining.



Media Contact:

Hogan Plumbing Company

info@hoganplumbingco.com

Capistrano Beach, CA

http://hoganplumbingco.com