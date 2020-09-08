Plumbing Company Unveils Big Money Saving Secret

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning is once again trying to help customers save money. As fall approaches, the company recognizes that chillier weather will soon arrive and homeowners will retreat inside for coziness. To achieve complete warmth and contentment this season, the plumbing giant is advising residents on the best upgrade to make should they need to replace their water heater—and that's the tankless water heater.



Miller's believes the tankless water heater is the modern-day solution to both space savings and money savings! And as the area's leading plumber for tankless water heater repair in Portsmouth and nearby, this team would know!



Here the company shares five reasons for choosing tankless water heaters over traditional models.



1. Longer lasting: Tankless water heaters can last more than 20 years, making them a very appealing option.



2. Less water damage: Without a traditional tank to hold water, homeowners experience fewer leaks and less water damage.



3. Extra space: Tankless models require no large tank. They are compact, so they free up more space!



4. Superior energy efficiency: Better savings, flawless functioning and excellent efficiency—it doesn't get any better than that.



5. Saves money: While the initial price of a water heater can be expensive, the money that homeowners save over the course of time is significant.



Homeowners who are interested in learning more about tankless water heaters and how they save money are welcome to visit Miller's Heating & Air Conditioning online or call 757.623.6600.



