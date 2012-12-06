Plumbing Fountain Hills Az - Plumber Nominated for Business Person of the Year

Fountain Hills, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- We are Harry and Sandy Luker of Luker Plumbing. In 1881 Harry’s great great grandfather, Charles got into the plumbing business in Canton Illinois. Charlie’s son William came on board at the end of the century. Next in line was Harry’s grandfather, Harry and then his father, Bill.



If you have a Fountain Hills phone book or have a chance to look us up on our website http://lukerplumbing.com, you will see the horse drawn plumbing truck used back in the 1880s.



Harry’s interest in the business began at the age of 10. He would hang out at the shop observing the trade. Often he would stand on a bucket to watch and help solder and weld fittings together. He granddad Harry was a great mentor early in his life. Harry says he taught him good work ethics and customer service which creates repeat business.



When Harry turned 14 years old he entered an apprenticeship program where he gained a wealth of knowledge and experience. At the age of 18 he received his plumber’s license. By the age of 22 Harry had earned his masters plumbers license.



Life was going along pretty good. Unfortunately, at the age of 32 Harry came to a crossroad in his life. He was facing a traumatic downfall and began to drift away from his trade and started exploring other avenues. No matter how much he tried to reinvent himself, he knew the career path he was on didn’t fit with his past. In his heart, Harry carried a passion for his family business.



In 1987, still seeking his place, he decided to visit his mother in Fountain Hills. He quickly discovered this was where he wanted to live. Harry got a job with a local plumbing company. He arrived here on a Friday, turned around and drove back to Montana where he was currently living, picked up his things and came back to Fountain Hills. He was at work at 8:00 Monday morning.



Harry’s life was getting back on track and he knew he was back in his element, continuing the legacy his great great grandfather had started over 100 years ago. He met his wife, Sandy a few days after moving to AZ. Knowing this was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with he asked her to marry him. They married 8-11-1990. They talked about one day they were going to have their own plumbing company.



In 1996, the Luker’s opened the western division of Luker Plumbing. Harry came full circle to the things that were dear to his heart, family and business. Harry continues to live out the work ethics that were instilled to him from his grandfather and dad.



Today Luker Plumbing is a thriving business and is still a small family owned company. When you call Luker Plumbing you will speak to Sandy and Harry will come out to help you with your plumbing needs.



Just this week, Harry was nominated for Business Person of the Year for the



Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. Luker Plumbing, over 100 years of quality work at a fair price.



