Plumbing Kitchen and Bath Company Improves with Fishbowl Inventory

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Griffiths Plumbing and Bath sells more than 3,600 parts and products. Because they had spent so many years managing inventory on paper and in Excel spreadsheets, it took four months to get all the inventory data organized into a CSV file to import into Fishbowl Inventory.



For 80 years, a family-owned hardware store, Griffiths Plumbing Kitchen and Bath, has done all of its inventory management by hand. But soon after the British Columbia-based company was placed into the hands of its fourth-generation steward, 28-year-old Damon Griffiths, they decided to change the way they did business.



One of the most important things Griffiths is now able to track is the cost of equipment and parts his plumbers use when they go out and work directly with customers. With Fishbowl Inventory he knows whether or not the company is charging enough to cover the cost of all the supplies and labor at on-site jobs. As the company tracks costs and optimizes inventory levels, it is able to grow faster than ever before while keeping loyal customers happy.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



About Fishbowl

Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



Fishbowl

http://www.fishbowlinventory.com

Mary Michelle Scott, President

mary.scott@fishbowlinventory.com

801.882.3192