Plumbing on Tap Applauds Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Safety Storyline in UK TV's "Coronation Street"

East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- As the Christmas plot of the major British soap "Coronation Street" raises national awareness of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, UK plumbing company Plumbing On Tap responds by providing CO alarms and gas safety inspections at low cost. Plumbing On Tap, part of On-Tap Group Limited is Brighton and Hove’s leading plumbing company.



Fans of the popular British Soap “Coronation Street” have not only been on pins and needles as the show’s star Fiz Stape lies in a coma from carbon monoxide poisoning, they are taking the warning to heart in their own homes. As part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of CO poisoning dangers, Gas Safe Register has been working with the production to incorporate the Christmas cliffhanger storyline into the TV show.



As the message begins hitting home in the UK, leading Brighton and Hove plumbing company Plumbing On Tap has been doing their part to lower the danger by offering CO alarms and gas safe inspections at dramatically lower costs to homeowners. “We encounter at least one property a day that is unsafe and the occupiers are at risk of CO poisoning that can be prevented with a simple device or check for under £50,” said Plumbing On Tap Director Elliot Raggio. “Consequently, we are extremely pleased to learn about the partnership with Coronation Street as it’s an excellent idea to help promote gas safety within homes.”



Currently, Plumbing On Tap supplies CO Alarms for only £25 VAT (six-year warranty) as well as providing Gas Safety Inspections from only £37.50 VAT. As the number-one plumbing and heating company for private home owners, landlords and letting agents across greater Brighton and Hove area, the company provides a wide variety of expert services. They specialise in everything from central heating, boiler repair, installation and maintenance as well as gas safety inspections to planned or emergency response plumbing, heating or drainage, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Consistently recognised as the leading plumbing company in the South East, they are proud to have recently been certified as Worcester recommended installers, allowing them to offer seven-year guarantees on new boilers installs. Their expert, professional plumbing engineers are GAS SAFE certified. Customers can learn about the dangers of CO poisoning and their CO services at http://www.plumbingontap.co.uk/Home/GasSafe/CarbonMonoxide.aspx



The company’s affordable and competitive prices are combined with superior service, reliability and quality of workmanship. “Our promise of providing a high standard of service means doing what we can to support the health and welfare of the communities we serve,” said Plumbing On Tap Operations Manager Keith Myerscough. “By working to support the timely reminder of the risks of CO in the “Coronation Street” storyline with inexpensive CO alarms and gas safety inspections, we can fulfill that promise and keep our customers safe.” For more information, please visit http://www.plumbingontap.co.uk/



About Plumbing On Tap

