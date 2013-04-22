Plumeria Care Book - Earth Day and Gardening Special Save Now Sale

Forest Park, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- April is National Gardening Month and April 22nd is Earth Day 2013. To celebrate these planting and gardening focused occasions Bob Walsh has decided to join in these celebrations with a Special Save Now Sale with a $10 Savings on his well-recognized, factually documented, worldwide selling book, How To Grow Plumeria - Frangipani Anytime Anywhere!’. This weeklong Special Save Now Sale begins on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, 2013 at 12:00pm Pacific Daylight Time and runs through Monday, April 29, 2013 at 11:59pm Pacific Daylight Time.



According to the National Gardening Association there are 90 million households in the United States with a yard and garden. Each gardener sets up his/her garden design based on the type of flower which is earmarked as the favorite, be it perennial flowers, annuals or tropical plants. Gardening is not just limited to those with yards. More and more gardeners with limited space and no yard use outdoor container gardening on their patios or balconies and bring their garden inside when the weather turns cold.



National Gardening Month and Earth Day celebrate and recognize each and every one of these different types of gardeners.



Mr. Walsh’s plumeria book, How To Grow Plumeria - Frangipani Anytime Anywhere!, clearly highlights his personal favorite in the title of the book, the plumeria. The author provides the reader with the history of plumerias, he lists plumeria flowers by their proper names, colors and the geographical local names in their native language.



This plumeria book takes both the newbie and the veteran seasoned gardener by the hand through the step-by-step process outlined in a very easy to follow approach with pictures and explanations. The author provides solid information on how to begin plumeria care from the time the plumeria cuttings, plants or seeds arrive at the gardener’s front door right through their beautiful flowers both indoors and outdoors.



The author discusses in detail all the important issues that gardeners face, including watering, fertilizing, foliar feeding, plant lights for indoor growing and flowering, pruning, root pruning, disease control, insect control and companion planting. Though the main focus of the book is plumerias, it can easily be applied to other members of the Apocynaceae family of plants, including Adeniums. Much of the information pertaining to growing plants indoors and in containers can readily be applied to many other plants as well.



For serious plumeria gardeners Bob Walsh includes, as a bonus, history recording forms for plumerias started from cuttings, plants and seeds which gardeners can use to document the progress of their plumerias. These forms are also very helpful to record the progress of any of their plants. By using these history recording forms the gardener is able to compare data of different stages of his/her plants' development. And, if needed, this compiled and recorded information makes it easy to register their homegrown newly named plumeria plants with the Plumeria Society of America.



Initially this very informative plumeria care book was intended for gardeners planting in temperate climate zones. But since its publication in 2011 it has proven to be a successful guide for gardeners worldwide, including those in subtropical and tropical climate zones with many referring to it as their “Plumeria Bible”.



