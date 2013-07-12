Pluristem Completes Enrollment for Phase I/II Muscle Injury Trial

Haifa, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapies, announced today it has completed the target enrollment in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo controlled Phase I/II clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of its PLacental Expanded (PLX) cells for the treatment of traumatized muscles. All patients have been treated with PLX-PAD cells or placebo and are currently in the follow up stage of the trial.



The study is being conducted at the Orthopedic Clinic on the campus of the Charité University Medical School in Berlin, Germany and is under the oversight of Germany's healthcare regulatory bodies, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) and Berlin's Ethic Committee, LaGeSo.



In this trial patients were injected with either PLX-PAD cells or placebo directly into their gluteal muscles that had been surgically traumatized during hip replacement surgery. The primary endpoint of the study is to assess the safety and efficacy of PLX-PAD cells in evaluating the rehabilitation of the muscle activity of the patient at six months following treatment. Secondary efficacy endpoints include Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and macroscopic and microscopic structure of the involved gluteal muscles from biopsies taken at three months post therapy (Reference:http://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01525667?term=pluristem&rank=3.



"Having treated all patients in this trial, we have reached a milestone. The ease of use of our allogeneic, off-the-shelf product enabled us to complete recruitment quickly and efficiently. Following completion of the follow up period, we will obtain data on the safety and efficacy of PLX-PAD cells in the treatment of traumatized muscles during hip replacement surgery" stated Zami Aberman, Chairman and CEO of Pluristem. "This trial is important as it marks the first time PLX-PAD cells have been used in patients following surgically induced muscle trauma. It also provides data on the potential use of PLX cells for the treatment of sports related injuries."



About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapies. The Company's patented PLX (PLacental eXpanded) cells are a drug delivery platform that releases a cocktail of therapeutic proteins in response to a host of local and systemic inflammatory and ischemic diseases. PLX cells are grown using the company's proprietary 3D micro-environmental technology and are an "off-the-shelf" product that requires no tissue matching prior to administration.



Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position, company-owned GMP certified manufacturing and research facilities, strategic relationships with major research institutions and a seasoned management team. For more information visit http://www.pluristem.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.



