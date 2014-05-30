Pluristem Moves Forward in the Orthopedic Area with the Support of Key Opinion Leaders

Haifa, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapies, today announced it has enhanced its activity in the orthopedic indications for its PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapies. In January, Pluristem announced positive results from its Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of injured gluteal muscle after total hip arthroplasty (THA) . "This is a great result for a long path from a first idea to such a success in a first-in-men study in orthopedics with an off-the-shelf product to allow muscle regeneration," states Dr. Georg Duda, the Director of the Julius Wolff Institute and Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies at the Charité, Berlin. "This is the first hope for muscle regeneration with virtually no clinical therapy presently available to treat injuries or defects in shoulder or lower leg muscles," added Dr. Carsten Perka, Head of Orthopedics at the Center for Musculoskeletal Surgery at the Charité, Berlin.



In addition, the Company has reported strong preclinical data from studies of PLX-PAD cells in the treatment of tendon injuries . Among the additional Key Opinion Leaders that are advising Pluristem, Dr. Scott Rodeo, who conducted the preclinical study of PLX-PAD cells in tendon injuries, commented, "One aspect that makes PLX cells unique and beneficial as a potential cell therapy is that they are adherent stromal cells derived from placentas, as compared to autologous cells which are sourced from the patient. Beyond the potential promise of PLX cells' efficacy, the abundant commercial supplies of PLX-PAD cells produced by Pluristem eliminate the need for patients to go through an additional procedure to extract the cells from their own bodies."



"We have strong clinical and preclinical data on several orthopedic indications for our PLX-PAD cells. With the guidance and expertise offered by Key Opinion Leaders, we are developing and prioritizing our orthopedic clinical indications pipeline," stated Pluristem Chairman and CEO Zami Aberman.



Key Opinion Leaders supporting Pluristem's orthopedic program:

Doctor Shaul Beyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Orthopedic surgeon

Hebrew University Medical School and Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel



Professor Andrew Carr, M.D.

University of Oxford

Professor, Orthopaedics and Head of the Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Sciences



Professor Georg Duda, Ph.D.

Charité Hospital, University of Berlin, Germany

Julius Wolff Institute and Center for Musculoskeletal Surgery

Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies



Professor Thomas A. Einhorn, M.D.

Boston University



Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Biochemistry and Biomedical Engineering



Doctor Ron Noy, M.D.

Founder, Prestige Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, NY

Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist, Mount Sinai Beth Israel/Lenox Hill Hospital, NY



Professor Carsten Perka, M.D.

Charité Hospital, University of Berlin, Germany, Deputy Director of the Center for Musculoskeletal Surgery and Chairman of the Orthopaedic Department



Professor Scott Rodeo, M.D.

Co-Chief, Sports Medicine and Shoulder Service

Co-Director, Tissue Engineering, Regeneration, and Repair Program

Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University



Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Hospital for Special Surgery

Associate Team Physician, New York Giants Football



Doctor Tobias Winkler, M.D., Ph.D.



Charité Hospital, University of Berlin, Germany

Orthopedic surgeon at the Center for Musculoskeletal Surgery



About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapies. The Company's patented PLX (PLacental eXpanded) cells are a protein delivery platform that releases a cocktail of therapeutic proteins in response to an inflammatory or ischemic process. PLX cells are grown using the Company's proprietary 3D micro-environmental technology and are an "off-the-shelf" product that requires no tissue matching prior to administration.



Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position, Company-owned GMP certified manufacturing and research facilities, strategic relationships with major research institutions and a seasoned management team. For more information visit http://www.pluristem.com , the content of which is not part of this press release.