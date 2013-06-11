Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was announced concerning whether certain Pluristem Therapeutics officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Pluristem Therapeutics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $10.85 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $14.79 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. increased from $2.13 per share in September 2011 to as high as $4.39 per share in September 2012.



On June 10, 2013, NASDAQ:PSTI shares closed at $2.93 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com