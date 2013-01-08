Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Investor Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of certain investors in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was announced over potential violations of Federal Securities Laws by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) concerning whether a series of statements to the investing public by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 9, 2012, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM:PSTI; TASE:PLTR) announced that a seven year-old girl suffering from an aplastic bone marrow whose condition was rapidly deteriorating is now experiencing a reversal of her condition with a significant increase in her red cells, white cells and platelets following the intramuscular injection of the company’s PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cells. Aplastic bone marrow is a disease where the patient has no blood-forming hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow.



On July 31, 2012, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI; TASE: PLTR) announced the results of new preclinical tests that show its PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cells may be effective in reducing pulmonary fibrosis and improving lung function in a group of diseases collectively called interstitial lung disease (ILD).



On August 6, 2012, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM:PSTI; TASE:PLTR announced that the life of a patient suffering from bone marrow failure in which there was a dangerous reduction in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets (pancytopenia) has been saved using Placental eXpanded (PLX) cells.



On August 20, 2012, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQCM:PSTI; TASE: PLTR) announced that it has filed the necessary documents requesting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grant orphan drug status to its PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cells for the treatment of aplastic anemia.



Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) rose from as low as $2.33 in early May 2012 to as high as $4.39 per share in early September 2012.



On September 19, 2012 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc closed a public offering of 8 million shares of common stock - raising over $32 million. In connection with the public offering, t Pluristem Therapeutics Inc issued a Prospectus that was filed with the Securities and Exchange commission (“SEC”) on September 14, 2012.



On Oct. 17, 2012 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQCM: PSTI) (TASE:PLTR) announced that a reduction of fibrotic processes has been demonstrated in preclinical and in in-vitro studies using Pluristem’s Placental eXpanded (PLX) cells.



Then on November 8, 2012, Bloomberg published an article stating that on or before September 12, 2012 the seven-year old girl had died.



On Nov. 9, 2012, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM:PSTI; TASE:PLTR) announced that it offered comments on the article published in Bloomberg. Pluristem Therapeuticssaid it had submitted a direct request to Bloomberg to publish a correction because the article it published is factually inaccurate and misleading.



Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) declined on Nov. 9, 2012, to as low as$2.85 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the public offering on September 19, 2012, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc



