Plurk Lands Series a Investment from WI Harper Group -- Launches Anonymous Posting

Plurk is creating waves among the social space with its collection of highly retentive, pseudonym communities. Its viral content curation and privacy-focused features fuel their strong growth, with more than 3 million ‘plurks’ posted everyday. Every active user, on average, posted 15 remarks per day. As people are getting tired of social products that are based on ‘who do you know in real life’, Plurk has carefully positioned itself as the leading alternative which enriches social experience via content discovery while making friends with people based on common interest.



As part of this expansion, Plurk is announcing the launch of ‘Anonymous Plurking’, a feature that allow users to post anonymous content to their friend’s timeline. The new product reiterates the Company’s vision to build a highly sticky social network that values user privacy over friend discovery.



“We want to build not only a great community, but also a new kind of social destination that approaches human connection differently. Our users value privacy more than users of other social networks. We don’t use real names. We talk funny. We are easily amused and at times, easily offended. I have given up hope trying to figure this community out. But we will always strive to provide the environment needed for the community to grow and sustain itself.” said Alvin Woon, founder of Plurk.



Mr. Edward Liu, Partner at WI Harper Group commented, "Plurk's technology enables social networks to connect like-minded people via content curation while rekindling real life experiences based on common interests. The management team also puts strong emphasis to promote privacy-focused content curations. Over the past few years, Plurk has enjoyed strong growth in countries like Taiwan, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company recently announced an impressive milestone with 8 billion 'plurks' or 'tweets' posted on their site. We are very excited to help expand Plurk's global footprint and reach."



The company will use the new funds to drive product innovation, to accelerate global expansion into key cities and countries, and to support hiring needs. Plurk is already offered in more than 30 localized languages.



For more information, visit plurk.com



