Plus Plus Consignment Opens Its Doors to New Vendors

Smithfield, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Plus Plus Consignment Inc, a Smithfield based consignment shop is excited to announce that they will be opening their doors to new vendors.



“We are super excited to be opening our doors to our first local vendors,” said Co-owner Dwight Erickson. “I believe that the Twisted Sister & Donna’s Bows and Gifts will both fit perfectly into our mix of items and collectibles.”



“The Twisted Sister shop” and “Donna’s Bows and Gifts” are both local county residents that have worked with consignment shops in the past. These shops will be offering a variety of items to Plus Plus Consignment including collectibles, home decors, as well as locally created wreaths, scarves, and bows.



“Our consignors will continue to receive 100% support as that is our store’s bread and butter. We are still looking for talented local people who need a venue to display and sell their merchandise on a year-round basis and will do what we can to promote their products.”



Plus Plus Consignment can accommodate up to 15 vendors in spaces ranging in size from small 4’ table tops for jewelry vendors to 4’ x 8’ vendor booths complete with slat board shelving and dividers, provided by the store. Vendors are responsible for set up, pricing, display, and maintenance of their own inventory, but do not have to be present to sell. The store is staffed Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.



About Plus Plus Consignment

Plus Plus Consignment Shop is a plus sized Consignment Shop that specializes in plus sized clothes as well as toys and antiques, for all ages. Located in Smithfield, NC at 329 E. Market Street, Plus Plus is still looking for local vendors of all types and sizes. For consideration give them a call today at 919-934-5051 or visit them online at http://www.plusplusnc.com/.