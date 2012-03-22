A Revolution in Plus Size Bikes

Fairfax, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Zize Bikes, the Vermont-based makers of the world's only bicycles for plus size riders, is pleased to announce another revolution in the world of biking with their new line of Revolution bikes. The same Zize Bike concepts incorporated into the popular Time Of Your Life and A New Leaf bicycles finds its way to the Revolution, which is rated to four hundred pounds and has many of the same components available in their top of the line, higher weight standard bikes.



Joan Denizot, President and Founder of Zize Bikes, explained the roots of this new bike. "It's really goes back to the start of my company. I love riding and I discovered none of the currently manufactured bikes are really made for riders who might be a little heavy. The highest ratings were only 250 pounds, regardless of price. With the Revolution, we set out to develop a bike that was more affordable but still adheres to my original design specifications while providing the safety and fun that my customers demand. I think we've found it all in the Revolution."



For More Information, Contact:



Joan Denizot, President

Zize Bikes

Joan@ZizeBikes.com

877-690-1879



Zize Bikes by Super Sized Cycles™ are proudly built in Vermont, USA. They are the first and only manufacturer of plus size bicycles. Their bikes use superior chrome-moly tubing and premium parts, all widely available in bike shops everywhere for serviceability. Zize Bikes’ priorities are safety and comfort. Their website is www.zizebikes.com.