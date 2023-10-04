Plus Size Clothing Market Shaping from Growth to Value : PUMA SE, Nike, ASOS Plc, Capri Holdings Limited

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Plus Size Clothing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plus Size Clothing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden), Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States), Adidas AG (Germany), PUMA SE (Germany), Nike, Inc. (United States), ASOS plc (United Kingdom), Capri Holdings Limited (United States), WHP Global (United States), Punto Fa SL (Spain), Under Armour, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Plus Size Clothing

Over the past few decades, the obese population across the globe has been increasing drastically which will improve the demand for the plus-size clothing industry. These clothing are proportioned specifically for people whose bodies are larger than the average person's. Due to the increasing prevalence of E-commerce in the apparel industry, the plus-size clothing market will show lucrative growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Casual Wear, Formal Wear, Sportswear, Others), Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), Distribution Channel (Online (E-commerce Portal, Company Owned Portal), Offline (Large Format Stores, Specialty StoresOthers (Small Stores, etc.))), Age Group (Below 15, 16 to 59, 60 & Above), Gender (Male, Female)



Market Trends:

Introduction to Stretchable as well as Light Weight Plus Size Clothes

Rise in the Availability of Plus Size Clothing through Omnichannel Retail and



Opportunities:

Robustly Rising Adoption of E-Commerce Fashion Industry Portals

Growing Consumer Confidence, especially in Plus Size Women



Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for Plus Size Apparels due to Upsurging Obese Population

Growth in Number of Brands Offering Plus Size



What can be explored with the Plus Size Clothing Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Plus Size Clothing Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Plus Size Clothing

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

o Track Right Markets

o Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



