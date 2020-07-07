Plus Size Women's Clothing Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % During the Forecast 2020 to 2028

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- The Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market was $120 Bn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $190 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5% between 2020-2028, as per the latest market research report titled Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market (By Product Type - Top wear (Shirts, Jackets, Shrugs, Tops, Tunics and Dresses), Bottom wear (Jeans, Jeggings, Trousers, Track Pants, Shirts and Pants), Lingerie (Bras and Panties), Ethnic wear (Narrow Pants, Palazzos, Culottes, Skirts, Kurtas and Kurtis, Other Ethnic wears) and Winterwear (Sweatshirts, Jackets, and Sweaters). By Age Group - Below 15 years, 15-24 years, 25-45 years, 46-60 years, and Above 60 years. By Distribution Channel - Online Channel, Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020-2028.



Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/plus-size-women's-clothing-market-21



Plus size women's clothing is referred to as the apparels designed for women with more than normal body size. Increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight is expected to trigger the market growth of Plus Size Women's Clothing Market. Moreover, increasing body confidence of plus size women, and rising plus size omen fashion trend across the world is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, plus size apparels result in increased production cost and manufacturers refrain from making high-cost clothing. This is projected to be a major market restraint in the coming years. Apart from this, growing distribution channels such as online platforms and the rapid rise in women obesity across the globe are expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Plus Size Women's Clothing Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



List of Companies Covered:



Philips Van Heusan Corporation,

Eloquii,

Hennes & Mauritz AB,

Ralph Lauren Corporation,

Asos Curve,

Hanes Brand Inc.,

Forever 21,

Carmakoma,

Adrianna Papell,

Mango Brand,

Ashley Stewart,

Fashion to Figure,

City Chic,

Torrid,

Monif C.,

Old Navy Plus, and

Lane Bryant.



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/plus-size-women's-clothing-market-21



The Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market Has Been Segmented Into:



Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market: By Product Type



Top wear (Shirts, Jackets, Shrugs, Tops, Tunics and Dresses)

Bottom wear (Jeans, Jeggings, Trousers, Track Pants, Shirts and Pants)

Lingerie (Bras and Panties)

Ethnic wear (Narrow Pants, Palazzos, Culottes, Skirts, Kurtas and Kurtis, Other Ethnic wears)

Winterwear (Sweatshirts, Jackets, and Sweaters)



Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market: By Age Group



Below 15 years

15-24 years

25-45 years

46-60 years

Above 60 years



Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market: Distribution Channel



E-commerce

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others



Global Plus Size Women's Clothing Market: By Region



North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA



Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/plus-size-women's-clothing-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.



Related Reports:



Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-dental-implants-prosthesis-market-21



Anti-Aging Products Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-anti-ageing-products-market-21