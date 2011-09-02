Website Offers High-Quality, Sexy, Plus-Size Lingerie for Women

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2011 -- According to statistics, the average woman in the United States wears a size 14. For the women who wear this size and higher—and there are millions of them throughout the country—looking through most lingerie catalogues and websites can be frustrating. The pages, filled with very thin models wearing tiny outfits that are often only available in smaller sizes, may cause many women to feel left out and unable to purchase the lingerie they need and want.



But now, thanks to a website that caters to plus size women, gorgeous and sexy lingerie can be enjoyed and worn by everyone, no matter what size they wear.



Hot Plus Size Lingerie is getting a lot of attention for its wide variety of beautiful and classy Plus size lingerie that is made specifically for plus size women. The website also features sexy and fun costumes and hosiery, as well as shoes.



“Our company has been selling plus size lingerie on the Internet for over the past five years and we have now proudly created a site solely dedicated to the enticing curves of a full figured woman,” said company spokesperson Peter Smit, adding that the website features the latest and hottest styles from the leading lingerie designers in the industry like Dreamgirls Lingerie, Coquette, Leg Avenue, and more.



Purchasing large size lingerie from the website is easy; the only difficult part is selecting from the wide variety of beautiful pieces. The company offers its customers a low price guarantee, free shipping offers, special discounts and sales on a regular basis.



“We also use only discreet shipping and billing for every order which means that your neighbors, postal carrier or UPS carrier will never know that you just decided to order your sexy lingerie online,” explained Smit. “There is nothing on our packaging to indicate the natures of your order, including our return address.”



The home page also includes a “Community” section, that includes blogs on topics like planning a romantic evening and shopping tips for men.



As the website said, from sexy lace plus size bra and panty sets to flirty plus size babydolls or the perfect curve hugging plus size corset to help showcase a woman’s full figured hour glass sensuality, Hot Plus Size Lingerie is happy to provide its many satisfied customers with the lovely lingerie they want and deserve, outstanding customer service, at prices that will make any budget happy.



For more information on Hot Plus Size Lingerie, please visit http://www.hotplussizelingerie.com