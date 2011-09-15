Plus Size Women Flock to Intimate Apparel Website for Large, Quality Selection of Lingerie

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2011 -- For plus size women, it is sometimes difficult to find sexy, stylish lingerie with the perfect fit. Most stores offer just a sampling of plus size lingerie and sensual apparel, and even fewer offer any kind of variety. But, every woman deserves to feel desirable and the right bustier, babydoll or teddy can make all the difference. This is why plus size women everywhere are turning to AllPlusSizeLingerie.com for all of their lingerie needs.



AllPlusSizeLingerie.com offers a large selection of the latest, hottest and sexiest full figured intimate apparel. Featuring BBW lingerie, the site provides plus size intimate apparel, including but not limited to cami sets, babydolls, bustiers, corsets, teddies, sexy costumes, sleepwear, hosiery, leather, vinyl, panties, bridal lingerie and even jewelry.



AllPlusSizeLingerie.com believes sexy lingerie should not be limited for wear by only stick-thin women. It suggests with the right large women lingerie, a person can not only feel comfortable with their body, but also get the confidence boost they need.



According to the site, “Our lingerie styles will help you show off your curves and bring out the diva in you. Whether it’s a flowy and pretty babydoll, or a sexy and provocative leather corset, or a hot and racy teddy, or an exotic and seductive bodystocking, you will be sure to find a perfect style that will make you feel sexy and comfortable.”



The site offers high quality intimate apparel at an affordable price. Customers can peruse through the company’s large selection of plus size lingerie discreetly and at their leisure. Each piece of intimate apparel provides an informative description and allows customers to zoom in for a more detailed view of the product.



As most plus size women know, it is as important to find the right fit as it is to find the perfect piece of intimate apparel. AllPlusSizeLingerie.com offers sizes 1X to 4X and provides a size chart to allow customers to easily determine the correct selection for them. If someone cannot determine their particular size, AllPlusSizeLingerie.com offers top-notch customer service and is available to answer any questions on the spot.



AllPlusSizeLingerie.com features a live chat function, where customers can simply click on the “live chat” icon at the top of the site to get immediate answers regarding questions, such as sizing, material or shipping.



For more information or to preview the vast selection of plus size lingerie, visit http://www.AllPlusSizeLingerie.com.