Plus500 Review - Make Tons of Money Free and Easy

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Plus500 is an international brokerage house located in the United Kingdom, but serves clients worldwide. Plus500 is a Forex trading platform that is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) for the protection of the clients that use the platform. The platform is available as a downloadable program as well as mobile application and a web based program. This gives the trader an option to best fit their on the go schedule.



Customer support is not Plus500’s strong point and it will take a great deal of upgrading before they can claim any kind of measurable customer support. Customer support is available in a variety of languages, but is only available via email and fax. There is no online chat or telephone support at this time. That is not helpful for anyone that has an immediate problem to be addressed or question to an answered before they can continue setting up the program or completing a trade. There is no customer support available for anyone using a third party platform.



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Setting up an account is easy and can be accomplished online. It takes just minutes to register for an account, not counting the time it takes to download and set up a pc based platform. Plus500 also has a no cost to use demonstration program to allow clients the opportunity to test drive the program before investing in it. There is a time limit the demonstration account can be used, but it is enough time to check out the program and get a close up look at what it does. The demo program is fully functioning with all the daily information and analytics that are available through a funded, live account.



Accounts can be funded with a major credit card, PayPal or a wire transfer. Accounts can be set up and ready to trade with as little as 100 current currency. Withdrawal requests can be made at any time, but before a payout can be made, the account owner must submit the required documentation that includes a government issued picture ID, such as a driver’s license or passport and residential documentation such as a utility or credit card bill with user’s residential address.



The platform is displayed on one screen, eliminating the need for the platform user to scroll back and forth and find tools on different screens. The platform is menu driven which means the user just has to pick and click to navigate their way through the trading process. The menus allow the account holder the ability to see a trades progress and profit and other account information.



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