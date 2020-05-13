Plush Toys Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth: Mattel, Bandai, Lego, Hasbro

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Plush Toys Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Plush Toys Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Plush Toys. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mattel (United States), Bandai (Japan), Lego (Denmark), Hasbro (United States), Simba-Dickie Group (Germany), Spin Master Ltd (Canada), Budsies (United States), GIANTmicrobes (United States) and Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (United States).



The global plush toys market is anticipated to witness significant demand attributed to a surge in the number of events. Birthdays, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and New Year are some of the occasions that will continue to boost sales of the plush toys in the global market. With the increasing demand for comfort and soft toys, manufacturers are gradually concentrating on producing toys with sponge, cotton, and fur clothing. Growing prevalence of various diseases such as Alzheimer's disease is further likely to contribute towards the growth of the global market.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Comfort and Soft Creature Toys

- Growing Population of Children's

- Prevalence of Neurological Diseases



Market Trend

- Increasing Number of Traditional Occasions, Manufacturers Are Focusing On Offering Festive Toys

- Increasing Number of Puppet Shows Is Expected To Rev Up Sales



Restraints

- Availability Of Various Toys



Opportunities

- Huge Demand Due To Product Innovation Such As Safety and Advanced Features

- High Adoption Due To Availability of Various Distribution Channels



The Global Plush Toysis segmented by following Product Types: Type (Cartoon Toys, Traditional Stuffed Animals, Dolls & Playsets, Customizable Stuffed Animals, Other), Application (Hyper/Super Market, E-Commerce, Toy Stores, Hobby and Craft Stores, Other Sales), Stuffing Material (Synthetic toy fillings, Natural toy fillings, Eco-friendly Toy Stuffing, Organic Toy Stuffing, Blended Materials (Synthetic and Natural mixed materials))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Plush Toys Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



