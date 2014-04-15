PlushRugs Announces Karastan Discounts from April 17th to June 1st 2014

Emporia, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Rugs are a form of decoration that have lent warmth and comfort to homes for thousands of years. First invented in ancient Armenia and made famous by the Persians, the loom allowed individuals to combine simple machinery and artistry to create incredibly complex patterns. They are still enjoyed to this day, and modern technology has allowed natural materials to be fused with man-made fibers to make them more robust than ever, and create amazing designs of all kinds. Karastan rugs are widely regarded to be the finest rugs in the world, and PlushRugs has created a promotion for individuals to save 10%-20% when buying from their online store, with a free rug pad thrown in to complete the deal.



Karastan rugs have established a reputation for excellence in the interior decorating world, with traditional and contemporary looks for the home, office or business environment. Luxurious and wonderfully crafted from natural and man-made fibers, the Karastan collections are all included in the PlushRugs discount offer.



Whether Antique Legends or Artois, English Manor or Esperanza, Exotics, Uber Shag or Woven Impressions, all can now be purchased at market leading prices, and all come with the benefit of a free rug pad that helps it stay in place on any surface; whether carpet, tiles or hard wood.



A spokesperson for PlushRugs explained, “We are delighted to team with Karastan to once again provide unbeatable spring and summer offers on their amazing range of quality rugs. We held a similar promotion last year and it was responsible for record sales, and led to many more people discovering the amazing quality and craftsmanship, affordability and durability of these exquisite rugs.” Because Karastan covers all styles from traditional to cutting edge contemporary, Karastan rugs can make a legitimate contribution to any style of interior design. Click here to see their latest collections.



About PlushRugs

PlushRugs has been serving customers since 2008. They specialize in area rugs, and can better meet the needs of customers in this niche as a result. They carry the same brands of top quality rugs found in big brick and mortar stores and other online merchants. Their website is continually changing to include the newest styles available on the market, and always at the lowest possible prices. For more information please visit: http://plushrugs.com/