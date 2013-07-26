Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PMC-Sierra, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"PMC-Sierra, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "PMC-Sierra, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "PMC-Sierra, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "PMC-Sierra, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

PMC-Sierra, Inc. (PMC) is a provider of storage, optical and mobile network integrated semiconductor products and solutions. The company's portfolio of offerings include over 700 products such as RAID-on-Chips (RoCs), controllers, expanders, loop switches, physical layer products and MIPs processors. In addition, it providers wide area network communication products that focus on metro and access networks such as Optical Transport Network (OTN), Synchronous Optical Networks (SONET) and Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM). Moreover, PMC offers WinPath network processors, UniTRX Chipse and ATM processing and HDLC controllers, among others. The company offers semiconductor solutions for the storage, optical and mobile network markets. It operates through a network of offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. PMC is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



PMC-Sierra, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/128097/pmc-sierra-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###