Pmcorporatelaw.com Remains a Trusted Source for Corporate Tax Optimization Services

Due to the economic crisis, many companies are trying to reduce costs in whatever way that they can. More and more international companies are realizing that, by using Cyprus as a base for international tax planning, they can benefit from a very low corporate tax rate of 10% — currently the lowest corporate tax rate in Europe. Investors are also discovering that they can use Cyprus as a vehicle to optimize after-tax profit on global investments. Everyone in the business world has been talking about Cyprus, and legal firms that know the intricacies of tax law in Cyprus are in high demand. Therefore, websites like pmcorporatelaw.com have been getting a lot of attention from business owners and investors alike.



Pmcorporatelaw.com is the website for the Cyprus-based law firm Parparinos Milonas Corporate & Legal. By visiting this website, business owners will immediately understand the benefits of incorporating a Cyprus company:



“The low taxation, the sophisticated legal framework based on the English Legal System, the extensive network of Double Taxation Treaties, the freedom of exchange controls, the Political and Economical stability as well as numerous other advantages offered, have brought Cyprus today as being one of the most sought after destinations for the establishment of International Business Companies. More than 300,000 are currently active on the island. A number of these operate from a fully fledged local office whereas many others use local Lawyers and Service Providers as their representatives,” explains the firm.



These are complex legal issues that require legal experts to properly navigate them. Parparinos Milonas Corporate & Legal is one of the foremost legal firms in Cyprus, and it has the proper expertise to help businesses optimize their fiscal situations by establishing a limited liability company registration.



On the Parparinos Milonas Corporate & Legal website, visitors will find a Firm Profile, where they can read about the firm and its team, as well as a Legal Practices section, which lists and describes all the services offered by the firm — including corporate law, trust law, property law and real estate, debt recovery and employment law, among others. A special section is devoted to the firm’s International Division, which handles the registration of investment firms and limited liability companies. This section provides a full explanation of these international services, as well as their benefits.



About Parparinos Milonas Corporate & Legal

Parparinos Milonas Corporate & Legal was established by two visionaries, Michael Milonas and Socrates Parparinos. The Business Law Firm is based in Cyprus and supports an array of industries — among them, Corporate, Legal, Tax Planning, Banking, Finance, Intellectual property, Litigation and Real Estate in both national and international markets. Their clientele ranges from start-up and evolving growth companies to major corporations from all over the world. The firm has the following motto: “Customer service is not a department... it’s an attitude!”



