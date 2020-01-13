London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Share and Size study, by Product (Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, Motor Control IC and Voltage Regulators), Application (Consumer and Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Telecom and Networking, and Industries) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026



Major market player included in this report are Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics corporation, Analog Devices, STMicorelectronic, Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Dialog Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor



Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market is valued at approximately USD 21 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Power Management IC (PMIC) is a type of integrated circuit that helps to manage power. This PMIC is used to manage the flow of power form various power sources such as wall adapters, batteries and USB, for maintaining the current limit. Power management ICs (PMICs) are developed for polymer/Li-ion battery-based applications and are also used in portable devices such as media players, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, navigation devices, and handheld medical and industrial devices.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.



The smarter and more efficient regulations for the flow of power from in and out of the devices has led to the increase in the demand for PMIC equipped devices. PMICs can also be used in a car stereo directly with the help of plug-in cradle or USB cable. Further the increasing investments in automotive, industries, telecommunication and consumer electronics has led the demand of PMIC equipped devices over the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product (Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, Motor Control IC, Voltage Regulators)



By Application (Consumer and Wearable Electronics, Automotive, Telecom and Networking, Industries)



The regional analysis of global Power Management IC (PMIC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing number of electric vehicles, and consumer electronic devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Power Management IC (PMIC) market across Asia-Pacific region.



