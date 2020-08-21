PMN Health and Wellness Is Fighting the Spread of COVID-19

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- To assist patients and give an improved summary of what's being done to help combat the spread of COVID-19, PMN Health and Wellness recently created a COVID-19 page packed with information regarding some of the measures being taken to help patients. Visitors will also find vital information on some of the enhancements available for patients like the nutraceutical Inmuny Vital Triad, which boosts the body's defenses to decrease the odds of infection. The page also looks at Immune IV Therapy, one of the programs that, as implied by the name, concentrate on boosting the immune system in a process that only takes a couple of minutes.



The COVID-19 page is available at the following link: https://www.pmnhealthandwellness.com/contents/covid-19. For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact PMN Health and Wellness.



About PMN Health and Wellness Center

Peter Martinez-Noda (PMN) Health and Wellness Center is a clinic providing services such as family medicine Miami, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, weight management therapy, a medical spa, and more. The clinic has over two decades of experience and the team strives to provide an optimum level of care to patients in a welcoming, professional environment. For more information on services like Botox Miami, or any questions, please call 786-284-5870 or visit https://www.pmnhealthandwellness.com to book an appointment online.